Beautiful but a little cooler than normal

Emergency Readiness Day at Samford: Make sure you stop by Samford for Emergency Readiness Day! You can meet the WBRC First Alert Weather Team and check out the First Alert Storm Tracker from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can also talk to emergency management, people from the National Weather Service, American Red Cross, and the Salvation Army. Weather should be great. All you’ll need is a jacket! We will be located in the Ben Brown Plaza!