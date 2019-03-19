Beautiful but a little cooler than normal

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s a beautiful day so far, and temperatures are rebounding nicely and will climb into the lower 60s this afternoon. Winds will be from the north at 10-15 mph and sunshine will be abundant.
Emergency Readiness Day at Samford: Make sure you stop by Samford for Emergency Readiness Day! You can meet the WBRC First Alert Weather Team and check out the First Alert Storm Tracker from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can also talk to emergency management, people from the National Weather Service, American Red Cross, and the Salvation Army. Weather should be great. All you’ll need is a jacket! We will be located in the Ben Brown Plaza!
First Alert: There is potential to see frost tonight in parts of North and Central Alabama as temperatures dip into the mid 30s. A few spots could once again drop near 30-32 degrees Wednesday morning. Bring your pets inside and protect your plants.
Small Rain Chance Early Thursday: A quick moving system will likely move into North and Central Alabama late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. It could spark up a few showers, but they shouldn’t last long. Most of the rain will be out of here by late morning. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday.
Warming Up: We will trend warmer as we approach the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows gradually warming up into the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will set us up for our next rain maker, which should arrive Sunday evening and into Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Enjoy the beautiful day!
