Supplies heading to Pickens County flood victims

PICKENS COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Volunteers walked out of Tuscaloosa’s main branch of Alabama One with their arms full of cleaning supplies Monday. They’re going to folks recovering from flooding in Pickens County.
“That’s what they’re going to need more than anything. All the water has subsided, so they need to get it out of their houses now,” Chelsea Burroughs, Vice President of Disaster Relief for the Young Leaders Society of the United Way of West Alabama, explained.
February flooding hit communities like Pickensville hard.
The Young Leaders Society of the United Way of West Alabama and Alabama One wanted to help people in need.
Donations started pouring in last Monday. Organizers believe people in Tuscaloosa are especially in tune with helping others suffering from severe weather.
Donations are being collected from 11 different Alabama One branches. Those in need can pick up the cleaning supplies from the Pickensville Fire Department.
