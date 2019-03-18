Nice weather continues but it will be chilly in the mornings

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Beautiful and breezy weather to kick off the week and temperatures will reach the 60s. Before the sun goes down you'll want to protect sensitive plants because it's going to get frosty by tomorrow morning.
A FIRST ALERT for at or below freezing temperatures on Tuesday morning. It won’t be a hard freeze but still cold enough to harm sensitive plants.
Dry weather prevails through the middle of the week and near seasonal averages are expected. Wednesday, spring officially begins and is known as the Vernal Equinox which officially starts at 4:58 p.m. Daylight will continue to grow longer and longer as we approach the summer months.
A weak weather system swings by on Thursday but will only bring a slight chance for passing showers and that's it.
Our Next Big Thing is a warmer pattern unfolding and a wetter one next week that could start on Sunday.
Saturday is looking terrific for my birthday and if you are attending an outdoor event.
