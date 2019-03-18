March is Brain Injury Awareness month

You want to look out for a difference in speech, like if words come out slurred or a difference in behavior, and forgetfulness. This might happen after a fall, concussion, a car accident and yes even after a bad storm. “Brain injuries are one of those things people don’t see. When people have cancer, they lose their hair. If they break their leg they have on a cast. A lot of people with brain injuries you can’t tell they have a deficit until they speak or share it,” said Brown-Murray.