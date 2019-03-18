TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The month of March is Brain Injury Awareness month and the Alabama Head Injury Foundation is looking to get the word out on how you can keep your head safe during severe weather.
For some of us growing up in schools, we had tornado drills where we would cover our head in a corner.
The Alabama Head Injury Foundation said you want your head protected when severe weather strikes just in case debris hits you or if you’re thrown across the room. They suggest having a helmet handy if a tornado warning goes off.
Nicole Brown-Murray. The West Alabama Resource Coordinator for the foundation said she has a support group for those who have brain injuries. They meet the first Monday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Caring Days Center in Tuscaloosa. She said it’s very important that people understand the signs that someone they know could have a brain injury, because the condition is hard to visibly see.
You want to look out for a difference in speech, like if words come out slurred or a difference in behavior, and forgetfulness. This might happen after a fall, concussion, a car accident and yes even after a bad storm. “Brain injuries are one of those things people don’t see. When people have cancer, they lose their hair. If they break their leg they have on a cast. A lot of people with brain injuries you can’t tell they have a deficit until they speak or share it,” said Brown-Murray.
The Alabama head injury foundation is always looking for volunteers so you can reach out if you’re interested by going here.
They’ll will also hold their 5th Annual Beer, Band & BBQ event this Saturday, March 23rd from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at Avondale Brewery. Purchase your tickets on Eventbrite.
