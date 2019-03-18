Last-second field goal lifts Iron to 32-29 road win

SAN DIEGO (WBRC) - It’s been two long weeks for Birmingham, but the Iron are back in the win column.
After back-to-back losses, the Iron defeated San Diego 32-29 on a 44-yard field goal by Nick Novak as time expired.
Luis Perez threw for 359 yards on 27 of 49 passing. He had three touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Trent Richard had 46 rushing yards and a score and 44 receiving yards and another touchdown. L’Damian Washington had 128 receiving yards on four receptions and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Bradley Sylve and Jamar Summers each had an interception.
Birmingham (4-2) travels to Memphis next Sunday. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
