Cooler air will move in today

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Monday! It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures dipping into the 30s and low 40s. We are seeing a mostly clear sky and should see a decent amount of sunshine this afternoon. A weak cold front will move through the state today bringing us breezy north winds at 10-15 mph. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 60s vs the mid to upper 60s we saw yesterday afternoon.
First Alert: It might be a good idea to bring your pets inside and protect your plants tonight as temperatures dip into the 30s. Several models are hinting we could see temperatures in the lower 30s, so a potential freeze is possible. Middle of the Week: We’ll likely remain dry Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Morning lows will likely be slightly below average in the 30s and lower 40s.
First Day of Spring: Just a reminder that the Spring Equinox occurs this Wednesday at 4:58 PM CT. Daylight will continue to grow longer and longer as we approach the summer months!
Small Rain Chance Thursday: A disturbance will move through North Alabama Thursday giving us a small chance for a few showers. Rain chance around 20% so it won’t be a big deal for us.
Next Big Thing: We’ll go through a dry pattern this week and transition to a wetter pattern by next Sunday. Moisture will likely increase giving us scattered showers and storms Sunday and next Monday. Highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s.
