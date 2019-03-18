Cooler air will move in today

First Alert: It might be a good idea to bring your pets inside and protect your plants tonight as temperatures dip into the 30s. Several models are hinting we could see temperatures in the lower 30s, so a potential freeze is possible. Middle of the Week: We’ll likely remain dry Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Morning lows will likely be slightly below average in the 30s and lower 40s.