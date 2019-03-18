Chelsea opens bids for new fire station

CHELSEA, AL (WBRC) - The city of Chelsea is working to keep your family safe during emergencies.
The Chelsea fire department will soon have another fire station and this one will be a little ways down Highway 280. That will give them a department closer to Chelsea Park which is one of Chelsea‘s largest neighborhoods.
The bids for the new fire station opened last week. Having it off Shelby County 51 near 280 will mean response time for somewhere like Chelsea Park Elementary will go from 8 to 10 minutes down to 4 minutes.
Chief Shirley says with more people moving to Chelsea, their call volume continues to increase.
“A lot faster response times to that portion of our community a lot faster response times and that makes a big difference on both fire and medical calls,” said Chief Shirley.
The city also approved funding for a new fire truck and a new medical response vehicle.
