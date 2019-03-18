Buttermilk Lipstick: Buttermilk Puff Pastry

Ingredients:
2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 1/2 cups cake flour
2 tsp kosher salt
3/4 cup ice cold water
1/2 cup cold buttermilk
1 lb unsalted butter, frozen
1 egg, lightly beaten
Directions:
Whisk together the all purpose flour, the cake flour & the salt in a large bowl.
Make a well in the center of the mixture & pour the water & the buttermilk into it.
Use a rubber spatula to blend the mixture, swiping the bowl sides as necessary until combined. Form the dough into a disc.
Cover with plastic wrap & chill 20 minutes. Meanwhile, run the frozen butter down the large holes of a box grater.
Place it onto a piece of plastic wrap. Using the wrap, form it into a 5 1/2 x 7 1/2-inch rectangle. Chill the butter.
Remove the dough from the refrigerator & place it on a well floured surface.
Roll the dough into a 10 x 15- inch rectangle. Remove the butter from the refrigerator & place it in the center third portion of the dough leaving a 1 1/2-inch border at the top & the bottom.
Fold the dough into thirds, then make a 1/4 turn counterclockwise. The last fold should be closest to you. Repeat the process two additional times.
The dough will have a total of 3 turns. Cover the dough surface with plastic. Chill 30 minutes.
Remove the dough from the refrigerator & place it on a well floured surface. Roll the dough into a 10 x 15- inch rectangle. Fold the dough into thirds, then make a 1/4 turn counterclockwise. The last fold should be closest to you. Repeat the process two additional times. The dough will have a total of 6 turns at this point.
Wrap the dough with plastic. Chill 8 hours or overnight.
Roll 1/4 of the dough at a time on a lightly floured surface to a 1/8-inch thickness & into a 9 x 13-inch rectangle.
Cut 18 {2-inch} circles from the dough. Place on 1-inch apart on parchment paper-lined half sheet pans & cover with plastic. Chill 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Remove the pans from the refrigerator.
Cut 9 {3/16-inch} circles from half of the rounds. Place the smaller circles on a parchment paper-lined half sheet pan spacing 1-inch
apart & cover with plastic.
Chill for another use. Whisk together the egg & a bit of cold water. Pour the mixture through a fine wire mesh sieve.
Brush the egg over the surface only of all of the circles & the rings then place the rings over the uncut circles pressing gently. Repeat the procedure with the remaining
dough, if desired. Bake 8 minutes or until golden brown & cooked throughout.
Remove the pan from the oven. Cool 5 minutes.
Use a paring knife to gently remove the center portion of the pastry leaving the base in tact. Fill the Vol-au-Vents, as desired, just before serving.
