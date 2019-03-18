Amazon changes timeline for Bessemer fulfillment center

There are a variety of factors that we take into account when deciding to launch a building such as customer demand, a dedicated workforce and great local support – and we’ve found all of those in Bessemer and surrounding communities. We still plan to launch the new facility and provide many great jobs to the area, starting at $15/hour with comprehensive benefits from day one. The only thing that’s changed with our plans is the exact timing. We are a dynamic business and we have dozens of fulfillment centers, sortation centers and delivery stations that are evolving and under construction across the country. It’s common for us to adjust launch timetables based on capacity needs across the network.