Amazon changes timeline for Bessemer fulfillment center

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) - In a statement made Monday, officials with Amazon confirm they have changed the timeline for opening a new fulfillment center in Bessemer.
Sources tell WBRC the center will now open sometime in 2020 instead of the original July 2019 date stated at groundbreaking last year.
Groundbreaking for the facility happened back in October 2018. At the time, the 855,000 square foot center was expected to open in July 2019.
When contacted for comment, Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said he is disappointed the center won’t open at the end of summer as originally planned, but he is eagerly anticipating the opening and the 1,500 jobs it will bring.
You can read Monday’s statement from Amazon in its entirety below:
There are a variety of factors that we take into account when deciding to launch a building such as customer demand, a dedicated workforce and great local support – and we’ve found all of those in Bessemer and surrounding communities. We still plan to launch the new facility and provide many great jobs to the area, starting at $15/hour with comprehensive benefits from day one. The only thing that’s changed with our plans is the exact timing. We are a dynamic business and we have dozens of fulfillment centers, sortation centers and delivery stations that are evolving and under construction across the country. It’s common for us to adjust launch timetables based on capacity needs across the network.
Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley also released the following statement about the change:
Amazon officials have been in contact with us recently about the possibility of the project not being completed in the timeframe announced at the groundbreaking. We’re just as excited today about Amazon’s decision to locate here in Bessemer as we were when the company made the announcement last year. We’re looking forward to working with them as they bring jobs and opportunity to our city and region.
