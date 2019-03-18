Alabaster schools working to increase internet speeds

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) - Alabaster city schools are working to make a big change so students can do much more online while at school.
The school system has opened a bid for fiber equipment updates. Currently, their internet speed is a 1 gigabit connection. The new connection will be 10 gigabit.
Dorann Tanner works with Alabaster City Schools and she says students heavily rely on the connection.
“We are increasing our capability so that students can have access to the most relevant instructional services. We do a lot of online testing now so students will be able to online test and students in the classroom will be able to use instruction resources at the same time,” Tanner explains.
School officials also say this will prevent any system crashes while also increasing speeds and loading times.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.