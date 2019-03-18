Alabama earns a No. 1 seed in NIT

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament didn’t go Alabama’s way, but the Crimson Tide’s season isn’t over yet.
Alabama has been named a No. 1 seed for the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).
The Crimson Tide will play eight-seed Norfolk State on March 20 at Coleman Coliseum to open the tournament. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Alabama’s top seed was earned by the team being listed as one of the four first to miss the NCAA Tournament. This is the third time since the seeding system began in 2007 that Alabama has been a No. 1 seed in the NIT.
