Legion FC still searching for first points after 1-0 loss to Ottawa

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham Legion FC are still searching for the first points in their inaugural season.
The first-year USL team came up short 1-0 to Ottawa Fury FC on a chilly night at BBVA Compass Field.
The only goal Saturday came from Ottawa’s captain, Carl Haworth, in the 16th minute.
Legion FC (0-2-0) had several opportunities late to score their first goal in franchise history.
In the 83rd minute, Daniel Johnson weaved in and out of defenders traveling downfield before passing to Brian Wright, whose shot was inches from a goal before being cleared by a defender. Two minutes later, Joe Holland had a clean shot on goal that was saved.
Saturday’s loss comes a week after Legion FC had a standing-room-only crowd in its franchise debut. Nearly 6,000 fans packed BBVA Compass Field to watch Birmingham fall short to Bethlehem Steel FC.
Legion FC plays next on March 30, when they travel to face Louisville City FC. The next home match is scheduled for April 6 against New York Red Bulls II.
