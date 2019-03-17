FIRST ALERT Weather: Temperatures to warm up on St. Patrick’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Temperatures may drop to near 32-degrees in North Alabama counties for an hour or so this morning and again Tuesday morning. Some isolated locations could drop below freezing.
This morning high clouds have continued to stream across Central Alabama but at the surface conditions remain dry. We continue to expect lots of sunshine today with slightly warmer temperatures. High pressure continues to build strength over the Southeast through the beginning of the week and as the high becomes centered over the region early morning lows may be a bit colder by sunrise especially north of I-20/I-22 Corridors.
Afternoon temperatures will be seasonally mild and although some atmospheric disturbances show signs of moving south the generally dry nature of the air at the surface will inhibit rain development area-wide.
An area of low pressure will dip into North Georgia Wednesday night and this disturbance could bring a few showers into North Alabama through Thursday morning. Forecast models do bring a few rain areas over the region but again with the dry air in place coverage of showers will likely be limited as winds persist from an east/northeasterly direction. Another ridge of high pressure will again build in over The Southeast Friday and Saturday leading to a continued mostly dry forecast heading into next weekend.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Enjoy the sunshine!
