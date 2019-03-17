Another cold start Monday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The weather has been picture-perfect this afternoon, with a nice warm-up. I would still plan on needing the jacket for this evening as temperatures will tumble quickly around sunset, with a mostly clear sky. I’m expecting lows in the mid-30s, with patchy frost in the morning, especially for areas north of I-20.
WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEK: We will have another tranquil weather setup for tomorrow. Other than the cold start, temperatures will make another nice rebound into the 60s, with a north-northeast wind. Temperatures could drop closer to freezing early on Tuesday so make sure the plants are protected. I’m expecting more sunny weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, which will mark the official start of the spring season. Highs could reach the upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon, with an increase in clouds Wednesday night.
POSSIBLE SHOWERS WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY: Another disturbance will impact the state by early Thursday. Yesterday’s model runs suggested all of the rain with this system would remain north however new guidance suggests this may produce a few scattered showers for our area. We’ve introduced a small 20 percent chance of a shower for Wednesday night and early Thursday. The sky should quickly clear, with sunshine returning and temps rebounding into the 70s for the weekend. I do expect a big increase in rain chances again on Sunday so we will be passing along lots of updates on the weekend impacts.
LONG-RANGE OUTLOOK: New data from NOAA suggests El Niño won’t be going away anytime soon. This phenomena has contributed to the very rainy and stormy setup this winter season. There is an 80% chance El Niño will continue through the spring and a 60 percent chance of continuation through the summer season. So if this verifies we could be looking at more frequent periods of rainy and stormy weather in the spring and summer. This phenomena can also cause a less active hurricane season. I will have more updates to pass along starting at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6!
