Another cold start Monday

LONG-RANGE OUTLOOK: New data from NOAA suggests El Niño won’t be going away anytime soon. This phenomena has contributed to the very rainy and stormy setup this winter season. There is an 80% chance El Niño will continue through the spring and a 60 percent chance of continuation through the summer season. So if this verifies we could be looking at more frequent periods of rainy and stormy weather in the spring and summer. This phenomena can also cause a less active hurricane season. I will have more updates to pass along starting at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6!