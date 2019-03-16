Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - At last! A quiet weather weekend is expected with the weather pattern continuing into next week. A trough of low pressure and accompanying cold front have pushed south and east leaving an area of high pressure to build strength over our region which will bring us fewer clouds and a dry, if cooler weekend forecast.
The next best chance for an area of disturbed weather to move through the area won’t come until next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but it’s still uncertain when we will see another decent chance for rain. Basically, however, the forecast will remain dry through the end of the week. into Friday. So, the challenge becomes, how much of a cool down will we see during the overnight hours?
Temperatures even in North Alabama will generally stay above freezing so long as winds stay up but there could be some patchy frost early Sunday morning with lows generally ranging from 36-39. However, temperatures could drop to around 32 in far northern counties by Sunday morning and again Tuesday morning. Some isolated locations could drop below freezing. We’ll update that possibility later today and tonight. Afternoon highs today and tomorrow will range from 57-63. Enjoy the sunshine!
