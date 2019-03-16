Patchy frost possible Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’re certainly seeing the signs of spring, with the trees starting to bloom, and that familiar coating of tree pollen on the car tops. However, for the rest of this weekend, the big story will be the colder overnight conditions. I do think we could see some patchy frost tonight, especially in the valleys and areas sheltered from the wind. A north wind will continue overnight and during the early morning hours. We will also have some clouds overhead this evening due to moisture associated with a southwest flow aloft. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s so we are not concerned about a major freeze in the morning. The sky will clear for St. Patrick’s Day, with more sunshine to close out the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s tomorrow, with a north wind at 4-8 mph.