Patchy frost possible Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’re certainly seeing the signs of spring, with the trees starting to bloom, and that familiar coating of tree pollen on the car tops. However, for the rest of this weekend, the big story will be the colder overnight conditions. I do think we could see some patchy frost tonight, especially in the valleys and areas sheltered from the wind. A north wind will continue overnight and during the early morning hours. We will also have some clouds overhead this evening due to moisture associated with a southwest flow aloft. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s so we are not concerned about a major freeze in the morning. The sky will clear for St. Patrick’s Day, with more sunshine to close out the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s tomorrow, with a north wind at 4-8 mph.
WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: I’m happy to report that we’re entering one of the driest stretches of weather in weeks. A dry northerly flow will continue on Monday, with more sunshine and highs near 60 degrees. The chill will remain in the air during the overnight and morning hours, so plan on hanging on to the jacket through most of the week. Tuesday morning will be one of the coldest starts, with lows near freezing in outlying areas. However, sunshine during the day will make it feel quite comfy during the afternoon hours.
We will be tracking a disturbance that will enter the region on Thursday but for now it looks like moisture levels will remain limited. Therefore, plan for another mostly sunny day, with dry weather continuing through next Saturday. We could see a few showers enter the mix next Sunday and the long range guidance suggests the next big rainmaker could impact the area around the March 26-27 time frame. I will have more specifics regarding temperatures and the longer range outlook in my forecast later tonight on WBRC FOX6 News.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.