Cullman Co. historic building damaged by EF-1 tornado

CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) - The White City Community Center in Cullman is more than a building to the folks who live in the small town.
In fact, it’s more than 100 years of history.
“It’s historic because the middle part, the taller roof part, is actually part of the old school building that used to be here. The junior high school. They quit having school here in 1964,” said Candy Reeves, community center manager.
Reeves, who’s also Johnson’s Crossing Assistant fire chief, claims she watched as the tornado nearly destroyed the building.
“Our community has been hit so much,” Reeves said. “The last 20 years we just can’t seem to catch a break.”
It’s déjà vu for Reeves, who in April 2011 watched as a tornado destroyed the fire station next-door to the community center.
The fire station sustained minimal damage in Thursday’s storm.
Reeves said it’s an arduous process to rebuild, but it’s a task this tight-knit community will face together.
”It’s humbling to see our community come out and ask if we need help – which we’ve always had that support in our community. We’re not only here for them but they are here for us,” said Reeves.
