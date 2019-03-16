B’ham police investigating homicide believed to be related to robbery

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Friday night homicide that could be related to a robbery.
Authorities say 39-year-old Rodregous Gurly was taken to Children’s Hospital in a private vehicle for initial treatment before being transferred to UAB Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Detectives took a suspect into custody, who is held in connection with the shooting. The suspect, according to investigators, is who police initially encountered in the 200 block of 51st Street North on calls of gunfire. The suspect reported being the victim of a robbery.
The shooting victim arrived at Children’s around the same time police arrived at 51st Street North, which was at approximately 9:52 p.m.
