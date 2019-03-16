Auburn advances to SEC Tournament semifinals for first time since 2015

NASHVILLE, TN (WBRC) - Auburn accomplished something Friday it doesn’t do often.
The Tigers 73-64 win against South Carolina advances them to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2015..
The win improves Auburn to 32-55 all-time in the SEC Tournament, including 5-4 under head coach Bruce Pearl. The Tigers have won multiple games in a single SEC Tournament for just the seventh time in program history and have advanced to the semifinals for the 13th time.
Auburn made 13 3-pointers Friday, giving the Tigers 368 triples on the season, which sets a new SEC single-season record, breaking the old mark of 361 by Arkansas in 1995.
Jared Harper had team-high marks of 27 points, six rebounds and six assists today. It is Harper’s 19th career 20-point game, including nine this season.
After holding South Carolina to 64 points today, Auburn has now held 16 opponents to under 70 points this season (15-1 record).
