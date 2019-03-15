We can enjoy a cool and quiet weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Friday. It was a rough day across the state of Alabama yesterday as several supercells produced large hail and even tornadoes. The National Weather Service from Birmingham and Huntsville will likely survey the damage in Perry, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Cullman, Elmore, St. Clair, and Blount Counties today to find out the intensity of the storms that swept through the area. We are still seeing showers and storms in South-Central Alabama in and around the Montgomery area. We can’t rule out a few showers and isolated storms mainly south of I-20 before noon. By this afternoon, most of us will stay dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be cooler today. Highs in the low to mid 60s with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.
First Alert: Get ready for chilly morning temperatures Saturday and Sunday. We’ll likely drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning. Sunday could be our coldest night for the next several days with lows in the mid 30s.
St. Patrick’s Day Forecast: If you are going to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Birmingham Saturday, it is looking dry and cool. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s. You’ll definitely want to grab a jacket. Temperatures will likely be a few degrees warmer on St. Patrick’s Day with highs in the lower 60s. We’ll likely see more sunshine Sunday with a partly cloudy sky.
Next Week: If you are tired of rain and storms, I have great news for you! We trend dry for most of next week thanks to a ridge of high pressure. The high will keep us dry and sunny and keep most of the moisture in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Highs will likely be in the 60s for most of next week with morning lows in the upper 30s and into the 40s. Temperatures will likely be a few degrees below average, but nothing too unusual. Our average high/low for the middle of March is 67°F/44°F.
Hope you enjoy the quiet and cool weekend!
