Tuscaloosa girl is using her voice to change the world

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -16-year-old Isabel Hope of Tuscaloosa believes she can make a difference in the world. The junior is an activist and she will take part in the Alabama Youth Climate Strike on Friday, March 15 on the steps of the Alabama state capitol building in Montgomery.
“I believe in fighting for what you believe no matter your age,” said Hope. “Something needs to be done and by doing this with a rally down in Montgomery politicians will have to take notice as we let our voices be heard.”
Hope and other youth joining her will hold the rally in Montgomery at 11a.m. She has also started a website called Meddling Kids Movement.
