Tuscaloosa Co. man arrested on animal cruelty charges also suspected in robbery and shooting

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa County authorities have arrested a man on animal cruelty charges.
Investigators say in February they found six dogs in poor living conditions at 21-year-old Edward Bishop’s home. Several dogs had injuries. Several other deceased dogs in various stages of decomposition, along with the skeletal remains of other dogs were found behind the home. The animals that were living, along with other evidence, was seized with a search warrant.
Warrants were obtained for four counts of first-degree cruelty to a dog or cat.
The case will be presented to a grand jury and more charges are possible, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bishop is also a person of interest in a robbery and shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa on New Year’s Day.
