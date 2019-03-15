Study: Half of Americans do not have $400 to survive a financial emergency

Dr. Yates recognizes that saving is difficult on a fixed budget but says there are numerous ways to build an emergency fund that will lessen the pain of unexpected bills. She suggests building that $1,000 fund within a year using the “52 Week Challenge.” During the first week of the challenge, set aside $1. The second week, save $2, and so forth. By week 52, you will have over $1,000 in your slush fund. You are not required to save those amounts in order. You just need to make sure there is a week for each dollar amount or save roughly $20 a week for a year.