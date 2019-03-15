Sheriff: Chilton Co. residents possibly trapped in cars after Thursday night storms

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says there are many trees down after severe weather moved through the area Thursday afternoon.
The sheriff says they’re having a hard time moving in areas where trees are reported down due to trees in the roadways. He added there are people possibly trapped in cars along County Road 55.
Along with downed trees, Chilton County EMA confirms there is at least one building damaged along County Road 55.
This story will be updated when we receive more information.
