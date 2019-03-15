Police: Woman used dead man’s checking account to hold party

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Paragould woman faces a felony forgery charge after police say she hosted a party and paid for it using a dead man’s checking account.
On March 2, Chanda Milligan, 44, rented out part of the Paragould Community Center to throw a birthday party.
According to a probable cause affidavit, she used a check belonging to Gene A. Burns to pay the rental fee.
When the city tried to cash the check, the affidavit stated it was discovered the account was closed due to Burns being deceased.
Further investigation revealed that Milligan had signed Burns’ name endorsing the check, Detective Robert Sexton stated.
After reviewing the documents, Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to arrest Milligan on suspicion of forgery and theft of services.
She’s being held in the Greene County Detention Center on $15,000 bond awaiting her next court appearance.
