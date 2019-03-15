NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The National Weather Service in Birmingham confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in Chilton County Thursday evening.
According to an NWS assessment, the EF1’s path began around AL 145 north of Clanton and moved northeast over Lay Dam into Coosa County.
Chilton County 911 said on Twitter that law enforcement officials confirmed at least one building was damaged and trees were down on County Road 55.
The Chilton County Emergency Management Agency is also asking residents to avoid the CR 55 area, as first responders are out accessing damage and clearing roads.
Teams are continuing to access damage in Chilton and Coosa counties left by Thursday’s storms. They are also looking at damage in Elmore County.
Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett said there is damage in multiple areas, including Holtville, Slapout, Lake Jordan, Titus and Bike.
