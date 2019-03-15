More businesses coming to Crossplex, city councilor says

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is talking about bringing a grocery store to the 5 Points West area.
That news may come as a surprise to many of you who drive by and see a bunch of empty spaces up for lease.
But Councilman Steven Hoyt said there’s a lot happening behind the scenes. “We’re excited about that," he said.
Hoyt said the quiet parking lot and empty business spaces should look a lot different within a month.
“It’s moving. It’s happening,” Hoyt said. “But development doesn’t work the same way in every community.”
That’s the reason why Hoyt said it may appear like nothing’s happening.
“It may look like a snail’s pace, but there are plenty of things that have happened around this city that have taken years, including the Summit, including Pizitz. I don’t know how long we waited on Pizitz to open downtown. So it seems to be common nature,” said Hoyt.
Hoyt said it’s no secret the Starbucks and Comfort Inn & Suites are doing well.
But now, he said there’s even better news to share: like J Wings coming within the next month, a salon scheduled to open possibly in May, and Walgreens, Dominoes, and Golden Rule BBQ all signing leases too.
But what’s arguably most exciting for residents?
The city talking about bringing in a grocery store to the Crossplex.
“OK, I can’t tell you who, but I can tell you that we very much are close to that,” said Hoyt.
