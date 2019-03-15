Matt says we can enjoy a cool and quiet weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Friday. It was a rough day across the state of Alabama yesterday as several supercells produced large hail and even tornadoes. The National Weather Service from Birmingham and Huntsville will likely survey the damage in Perry, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Cullman, Elmore, St. Clair, and Blount Counties today to find out the intensity of the storms that swept through the area. We are still seeing showers and storms in South-Central Alabama in and around the Montgomery area. We can't rule out a few showers and isolated storms mainly south of I-20 before noon. By this afternoon, most of us will stay dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be cooler today. Highs in the low to mid 60s with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.