KW’s Pints For Pups at Area 41 Pizza Co. raises money for Shelby Humane Society

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - What a time to be a pup!
The first ever Pints for Pups was hosted by Keller Williams Vestavia on Friday at Area 41 Pizza Company. Many people brought their dogs and donations in support of the Shelby Humane Society.
You can also text SHELBY to 41444 to donate.
All drink ticket sales and personal donations will be given to Shelby Humane Society. They also attended the event with their adorable, adoptable pups!
Click this link to check out all the adoptable animals from Shelby Humane Society.
“We were sitting at Area 41 one day and thought it would be a great idea to partner with Shelby Humane because this community really loves to give back and loves their fur babies. So this event really shines a light on that. Lots of people come out to these types of things to support and donate,” said Jenny St. John with Keller Williams Vestavia.
Raffles, prizes and goodies were also given. Sponsors include Mortgage Right, RELI and Peak Insurance.
Our favorite part? The puppy kissing booth! This is sweet Lola. Her humans are Tyler and Kylie Bisignani.
One more cute dog pic, you ask? You got it!
