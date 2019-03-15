FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost Saturday morning, more widespread frost on Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Quieter weather is finally taking over after such an active severe weather day yesterday. The National Weather Service from Birmingham and Huntsville will take today and tomorrow to survey the damage in Perry, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Cullman, Elmore, St. Clair, and Blount counties to find out the intensity of the storms that swept through the area and the amount of tornadoes. Showers are almost to an end across our southern counties and clearing skies will continue from northwest to southeast. Temperatures will hang out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
First Alert: Get ready for chilly morning temperatures Saturday and Sunday. We’ll likely drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning. Patchy frost is possible where the temperature gets to 36 degrees or cooler. Sunday will be our coldest morning and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s north and 30s south, and this is why we can’t put our plants outside just yet.
St. Patrick’s Day Forecast: If you are going to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Birmingham Saturday, it is looking dry and cool. We’ll see some passing high clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. You’ll definitely want to grab a jacket. Temperatures will likely be a few degrees warmer on St. Patrick’s Day with highs in the lower 60s. We’ll likely see more sunshine Sunday with a partly cloudy sky.
Next Week: If you are tired of rain and storms, I have great news for you! We trend dry for most of next week, thanks to a ridge of high pressure. The high will keep us dry and sunny and keep most of the moisture in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Highs will likely be in the 60s for most of next week with morning lows in the upper 30s and into the 40s. Temperatures will likely be a few degrees below average, but nothing too unusual. Our average high/low for the middle of March is 67°F/44°F. I don’t see a chance for rain until next Sunday the 24th. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive weather information. You can upload your photos from yesterday’s storms/damage through the app.
