FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost Saturday morning, more widespread frost on Sunday morning

Next Week: If you are tired of rain and storms, I have great news for you! We trend dry for most of next week, thanks to a ridge of high pressure. The high will keep us dry and sunny and keep most of the moisture in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Highs will likely be in the 60s for most of next week with morning lows in the upper 30s and into the 40s. Temperatures will likely be a few degrees below average, but nothing too unusual. Our average high/low for the middle of March is 67°F/44°F. I don’t see a chance for rain until next Sunday the 24th. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive weather information. You can upload your photos from yesterday’s storms/damage through the app.