Bradley Gilbert “Doing Good” at Homewood Flowers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - If you see Bradley Gilbert coming to your front door, prepare yourself. You’re about to get a flower bomb. That’s a small arrangement put together with leftover flowers at Homewood Flowers.
The shop is owned and operated by Bradley and Merilee Gilbert out of Homewood Antiques in Edgewood. It was Merilee’s idea to make random deliveries of free flower bombs.
Bradley drives around Homewood neighborhoods and at random chooses a house to receive a flower bomb. He often looks for bicycles or some sign of kids at the house. He figures there’s probably a mom inside who could use a lift.
On the day we followed along for his deliveries the reactions were priceless. One woman said, “This is beautiful. Thank you. Can I hug you?” After the hug she said “This is so surprising and so sweet. It lifts my whole day.”
A delivery to another house left a woman with a huge smile giggling as she said, “Thank you, thank you, thank you!” Once again, Bradley got a hug.
So why would a florist do this? Bradley says it’s all about giving back. “Just to spread joy and happiness and love and that kinda stuff. Love begets love and happiness begets happiness.”
Some of those who receive a flower bomb decide to pass it along. They give them to a neighbor, a friend or someone they know who needs a lift.
Occasionally no one answers the door, only a barking dog on the other side. Bradley just leaves the flowers with a note, “You have just been flower bombed.” He knows it will have an impact even if he’s not there to see it. He says, “If it’s the slightest little change then we’ve done something to promote happiness and to promote happiness in one person. That’s what it’s all about.”
