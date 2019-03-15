Auburn beats Missouri 81-71 to win its first SEC Tournament game in three years

NASHVILLE, TN (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers beat Missouri 81-71 Thursday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to win its first SEC Tournament game in three years.
“I’m kind of upset that it took me to my senior year, but it took some time to adjust here in Nashville, but we have confidence now heading into Friday,” said Auburn guard Bryce Brown.
“It feels good for us to make history and this is a good squad to do it with, it’s a blessing,” added Auburn guard Malik Dunbar.
Auburn advances and will play South Carolina Friday at 3 p.m.
