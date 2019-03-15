Alabama survives in SEC Tournament with 62-57 comeback win over Ole Miss

NASHVILLE, TN (WBRC) - Alabama outscored Ole Miss 38-19 in the second half of Thursday night’s Southeastern Conference Tournament game to advance past the Rebels by a final score of 62-57.
With the win, the Crimson Tide improves to 18-14 overall, while the loss put Ole Miss at 20-12.
Junior Tevin Mack led all scorers in the game with 21 points, while senior Donta Hall finished with a game-best 15 rebounds. Freshman Kira Lewis Jr. and sophomore Galin Smith also notched double-figure points in the game with 13 and 11, respectively.
As a team, Alabama dominated the boards, outrebounding the Rebels 50-30, and shot 40.7 percent for the game from the floor.
Next up, the Tide will face the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats in Friday’s quarterfinals. The game is set to tip at 6 p.m. CT in Bridgestone Arena
