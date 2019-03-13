14-year-old Sparkman High School student reported missing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 13, 2019 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 5:44 AM

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Paxton Marie Glenn.

Glenn was last seen at Sparkman’s ninth grade on Tuesday. Authorities believe Glenn got into a van willingly and left with the driver.

Authorities report the missing minor was last seen wearing gray or black sweat pants, carrying a light blue backpack.

Glenn is described as a 5 foot 7 inch white female with brown hair and brown eyes and weighing 90 pounds.

The reports states that she has a scar on her left wrist and right thigh.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-722-7181.

