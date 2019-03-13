14-year-old Sparkman High School student reported missing

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Paxton Marie Glenn.
Glenn was last seen at Sparkman’s ninth grade on Tuesday. Authorities believe Glenn got into a van willingly and left with the driver.
Authorities report the missing minor was last seen wearing gray or black sweat pants, carrying a light blue backpack.
Glenn is described as a 5 foot 7 inch white female with brown hair and brown eyes and weighing 90 pounds.
The reports states that she has a scar on her left wrist and right thigh.
If anyone has information on her whereabouts please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-722-7181.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.