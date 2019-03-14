Tuscaloosa kids use their imagination to create during spring break at Lego Engineering Camp

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Instead of building a sandcastle at the beach this spring break, some Tuscaloosa kids are building whatever they can create during a week-long Lego Engineering Camp on the Shelton State campus.
“This is just a fun way for the kids to learn without really knowing they are learning something,” said Beth Rominger, the K-12 Outreach Coordinator at Shelton State. “Just fascinating to watch the kids get those creative juices flowing and see their imaginations build things, while at the same time using math and mechanics skills.”
The camp is running March 11 through March 14 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is open to students from kindergarten through 8th grade. A College-wide program, @theDome serves as the primary designation and information source for all Shelton State K-12 outreach camps and programs. Programs are designed to accommodate all ages and a wide variety of interests.
