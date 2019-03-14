St. Clair Co. Litter Unit carjacked by armed man

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -The St. Clair County Litter Control Unit was carjacked Thursday morning by a man armed with a knife, according to the sheriff.
The crew was stopped at the Lil Mart Service Station on Hwy 411 in Odenville when a man came up to a worker and asked him for a ride.
The worker told the man no. The suspect then approached the four inmate trustees while armed with what appeared to be a knife and told them to get out of the truck, which they did.
A few minutes later the man was spotted by law enforcement and after a short chase wrecked at the intersection of Argo-Margaret Road and Blackjack Road.
The suspect was taken into custody and no injuries resulted from this incident.
Argo, Odenville, Margaret, Springville, and ALEA all helped locate and apprehend the suspect.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this incident. Formal charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.