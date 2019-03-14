Severe storms cause heavy damage in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN COUNTY (WBRC) - Severe weather moving through Alabama caused heavy damage in Cullman County.
Viewer photos from the White City community shows yards covered in debris and downed trees. Kathy McLeroy sent us a photo that appears to show a home collapsed.
Hanceville and Holly Pond have also received heavy damaged based on photos we’ve received.
Photos of damage can be viewed below.
The same severe weather can caused damage in Cullman County produced large amounts of hail in Fayette.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.