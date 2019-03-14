Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Danielle McDonald!
Danielle is a senior at Springville High School with a 3.7 GPA. She is a member of Student Council, Key Club, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, and the tennis team. Also, she is involved in the Youth Leadership Development Program, Moody Miracle League, and her church. She plans to study Business at The University of Alabama.
Danielle, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
