Newk’s: Bleu Cheese Chips and Pimiento Mac and Cheese W/Shrimp and Bacon

Newk's: Blue Cheese Chips and Pimiento Mac and Cheese with Shrimp and Bacon
March 14, 2019 at 10:49 AM CDT - Updated March 14 at 10:49 AM

Bleu Cheese Chips

Sauce:

½ cup milk

3 oz cream cheese

¼ cup gorgonzola cheese

Directions:

Add cream cheese and milk to sauce pan and heat until cheese starts to soften/melt. Then add bleu cheese/gorgonzola cheese. Press the cheese to aide in even melting. Once cheese is melted, bring sauce to a simmer until thickens. Stir consistently to prevent burning.

Chips

8-12 oz of kettle chips

1 cup bacon crumbles

½ cup gorgonzola crumbles

½ cup of chives

Place kettle style chips on a serving dish.

Top with sauce, bacon, cheese and green onions

Layer and repeat

Cheesy Shrimp Mac and Cheese

Start with your favorite mac/chz

Add Newk’s pimiento cheese (1 oz per 2 oz mac/chz)

Bake at 350 for 30 min until mac/chz is browning and melted

Top with cooked shrimp and bacon crumbles

Bake for approx. 10-15 min until hot (165 degrees)

Top with green onions and serve

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.