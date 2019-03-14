Newk’s: Bleu Cheese Chips and Pimiento Mac and Cheese W/Shrimp and Bacon

Bleu Cheese Chips
Sauce:
½ cup milk
3 oz cream cheese
¼ cup gorgonzola cheese
Directions:
Add cream cheese and milk to sauce pan and heat until cheese starts to soften/melt. Then add bleu cheese/gorgonzola cheese. Press the cheese to aide in even melting. Once cheese is melted, bring sauce to a simmer until thickens. Stir consistently to prevent burning.
Chips
8-12 oz of kettle chips
1 cup bacon crumbles
½ cup gorgonzola crumbles
½ cup of chives
Place kettle style chips on a serving dish.
Top with sauce, bacon, cheese and green onions
Layer and repeat
Cheesy Shrimp Mac and Cheese
Start with your favorite mac/chz
Add Newk’s pimiento cheese (1 oz per 2 oz mac/chz)
Bake at 350 for 30 min until mac/chz is browning and melted
Top with cooked shrimp and bacon crumbles
Bake for approx. 10-15 min until hot (165 degrees)
Top with green onions and serve
