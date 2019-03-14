Man killed, 2nd victim critically injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that killed a man and seriously injured another person.
Jarvis Anthony Hudson, 32, and another man were found shot outside of a home in the 1900 block of 29th Avenue around 12:40 a.m.. Hudson died at the scene.
The second, unidentified man is listed in critical condition at DCH Medical Center.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.
