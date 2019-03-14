Is the Birmingham crime reduction initiative working?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Are Birmingham leaders seeing progress in their campaign to curb violence?
Just two weeks ago, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced his peace campaign built to help prevent violent crime.
So far this year there have been 18 murders in the city of Birmingham. There were 17 at the same point last year.
City leaders say crime is being addressed and that it will take more than just the police.
“We need to find ways that we can come together as a community to talk about what’s going on. Seeing ways to stop a problem before it starts. And I think that’s what the mayor is trying to do," said Birmingham Councilor Hunter Williams, chairman of the public safety committee.
