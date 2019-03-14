'Her car was on the side of the road, been set afire’: Family concerned as search continues for 3 people last seen in South GA

ATKINSON CO., GA (WALB) - On Wednesday, law enforcement across Southwest Georgia continued their search for three missing people.
Ronnie “Wayne” Hackle, Mercedes Hackle and Bobbielynn Moore haven’t been seen since Monday.
It was reported that Bobbielynn was spotted in Atkinson County.
Moore’s mother, Melissa Davis, is working with Atkinson Sheriff David Moore to find her daughter.
“I’m doing everything I can to find her," said Davis.
Davis said Wayne Hackle and her daughter, Bobbielynn, are dating, while Mercedes and Wayne Hackle are siblings. She said she was at work Monday when her husband called to ask if she’d heard from Moore.
“I told him, ‘No, why?’ He said the cops were in the yard looking for Bobbielynn because her car was on the side of the road, been set afire," said Davis.
Moore’s car was found burnt, near the Withlacoochee River in Berrien County.
Berrien Sheriff Ray Paulk said they’re helping in the search.
Bobbielynn’s stepmother, Ranise Moore, spoke about how they’re relying on prayer, family and friends to get through this.
“It’s a lot to take in. A lot of things are running through your mind, the what ifs. Where could she be? We keep hoping and praying that she calls, picks the phone, says, ‘Hey, I’m okay. Sorry.’ That’s what we’re hoping for," said Ranise.
Right now, there’s no word on exactly where the investigation may lead law enforcement, but authorities and family want you to contact them if you encounter any of the three.
“Get in touch with somebody, encourage them to do the same. Let them know that we’re all worried about them, concerned. Just, give us the peace of mind and let us know you’re alright," said Ranise.
Sheriff Paulk said it’s too soon to determine if the three are in danger at this point.
