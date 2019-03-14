First Alert for strong and severe storms Thursday

First Alert: The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk (3 out of 5 threat) for parts of North and Central Alabama for areas along I-65 and north of I-20. A standard slight risk (2 out of 5 threat) has been issued for areas like Birmingham and points to the south. Main timing for strong and severe storms will be around 1-2pm this afternoon and up until 10pm this evening. Most of the ingredients needed for severe weather will likely diminish by 10pm, and we’ll be stuck with rain and thunder. The main concerns will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Models continue to show individual storms forming late this afternoon and evening. If this materializes, we’ll have to watch for the potential for spin-up tornadoes. The discrete storms will likely form into a line late this evening (after 7pm) and slowly move to the southeast.