First Alert: Strong and severe storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Thursday! It is a very warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Most of us are dry but can’t rule out a few stray showers this morning. Morning temperatures are roughly 20-25 degrees our average low temperature (43). We are watching a strong system to our west produce blizzard conditions in parts of the Rockies and Northern Plains. It is also responsible for our breezy conditions overnight and again this afternoon.
Windy Thursday: A wind advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama until 6pm this evening. For many locations, we will continue to see south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. High temperatures are expected to warm into the mid to upper 70s. Showers and storms will likely develop late this afternoon in far Northwest Alabama and spread to the southeast this evening and into the overnight hours. A few storms could be strong and severe.
First Alert: The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk (3 out of 5 threat) for parts of North and Central Alabama for areas along I-65 and north of I-20. A standard slight risk (2 out of 5 threat) has been issued for areas like Birmingham and points to the south. Main timing for strong and severe storms will be around 1-2pm this afternoon and up until 10pm this evening. Most of the ingredients needed for severe weather will likely diminish by 10pm, and we’ll be stuck with rain and thunder. The main concerns will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Models continue to show individual storms forming late this afternoon and evening. If this materializes, we’ll have to watch for the potential for spin-up tornadoes. The discrete storms will likely form into a line late this evening (after 7pm) and slowly move to the southeast.
What To Do: Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings this afternoon and evening. Make sure you have a plan on what to do should a warning be issued.
Friday: Rain will likely be south of I-20 and slowly moving toward Montgomery Friday morning. Lingering showers will be possible for the first half of the day mainly along and south of I-20. Temperatures will be cooler with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Cool Weekend: You’ll need the jacket this weekend! We’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday. Morning lows could dip into the upper 30s Saturday morning and into the mid 30s Sunday morning. Freeze potential still possible north of Birmingham Sunday morning, but I doubt we’ll see several hours of below freezing temperatures.
Next Week: Believe it or not, next week is shaping up to be dry! Highs in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures look to be a few degrees below average, but not looking at a deep freeze. No signs of rain after tomorrow!
Be weather aware today.
