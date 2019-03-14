FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon, evening

A wind advisory is in effect for most of Central Alabama until 6 p.m. this evening. For many locations, we will continue to see south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. We are already seeing showers across west Alabama that will reach I-65 around 2 p.m. and continue eastward with very little strengthening. Back behind that batch, stronger storms are expected to form and instability is forecast to increase for areas along I-59 and points westward. Temperatures will rise into the 70s and dew points will climb well into the 60s. This will be the zone where severe storms could form and produce damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. A strong tornado is even possible for Marion, Fayette, Walker, Winston, Cullman counties and points northward.