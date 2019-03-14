FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon, evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Winston, Cullman & Marion counties until 7 p.m. That means conditions are favorable for severe storms, including tornadoes.
A wind advisory is in effect for most of Central Alabama until 6 p.m. this evening. For many locations, we will continue to see south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. We are already seeing showers across west Alabama that will reach I-65 around 2 p.m. and continue eastward with very little strengthening. Back behind that batch, stronger storms are expected to form and instability is forecast to increase for areas along I-59 and points westward. Temperatures will rise into the 70s and dew points will climb well into the 60s. This will be the zone where severe storms could form and produce damaging winds, hail and tornadoes. A strong tornado is even possible for Marion, Fayette, Walker, Winston, Cullman counties and points northward.
First Alert: Main timing for strong and severe storms will be after 2 p.m. starting across west Alabama this afternoon and farther east towards Birmingham between 4-9 p.m. Most of the ingredients needed for severe weather will likely diminish by 10 p.m., and we’ll be stuck with rain and thunder for areas south of I-20.
What To Do: Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings this afternoon and evening. Make sure you have a plan on what to do should a warning be issued.
Friday: Rain will likely be south of I-20 and slowly moving toward Montgomery Friday morning. Lingering showers will be possible for the first half of the day, mainly along and south of I-20. Temperatures will be cooler with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Cool Weekend You’ll need the jacket this weekend! We’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday, so you’ll need a jacket for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Morning lows could dip into the upper 30s Saturday morning and into the mid 30s Sunday morning. Freeze potential still possible north of Birmingham Sunday morning, but I doubt we’ll see several hours of below freezing temperatures.
Next Week: Believe it or not, next week is shaping up to be dry! Highs in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures look to be a few degrees below average, but not looking at a deep freeze. No signs of rain after tomorrow!
Monitoring shower and storm development.
