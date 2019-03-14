Elderly woman rescued by Birmingham Police K9

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police found a missing elderly woman alive in a creek bed near her home Tuesday.
Loudell Hubbard, 90, of Birmingham, was last seen Monday on Killough Circle off Five Mile Road in east Birmingham. When she hadn’t been found Tuesday, the Birmingham Police Department’s SRT K9 team was called for help.
Officers Dustin Brock and Richard Wright, along with Brock’s K9 Saby, began the search behind Hubbard’s house.
Saby tracked Hubbard’s scent to a creek where she was conscious and alert.
Birmingham police believe Hubbard wandered away from her house the night before without a cane or walker. She had been trapped in the creek bed all night.
Police say Hubbard is doing well. She was taken to St. Vincent’s for treatment. Officers Brock and Wright are going to visit Hubbard on Thursday.
Saby is a trained search dog, as well as a drug detection dog. He is 2.5 years old and has been with Officer Brock since she was just 8 months old.
