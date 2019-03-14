Birmingham city councilors visit MLB Youth Academy in D.C.

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Birmingham City Councilors who are still working to bring a Major League Baseball Youth Academy to Birmingham got a first-hand look at the real deal this week.
Tuesday, some city council members toured the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy. We’re told the facility houses full-sized baseball and softball fields. It was built five years ago and according to MLB has played a big role in one of DC’s most poverty-stricken communities.
City Councilor William Parker would love to see something similar in Birmingham. He understands George Ward Park is used for other sporting events and doesn't want people to feel left out. A MLB executive says the city is not out of the picture by any means.
“We want to work with the community stakeholders to make sure that everyone is able to use the park. We’ve proposed adding an additional softball field and making some other improvements to enlarge the dog park as well with some additional parking,” Parker said. "We’re monitoring the situation and hopefully things settle down there and everyone can get on the same page and then we can make an informed decision as to how we move forward,” Tony Reagins, MLB Executive Vice President of Baseball and Softball development explained.
There’s a special called Parks and Recreation meeting next Tuesday, March 19th at 5:30pm in the City Council chambers to discuss the proposed MLB Youth Academy at George Ward Park.
