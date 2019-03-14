Amnesty Day allows half-off back fines, pulled warrants in Gadsden Municipal Court

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) - Gadsden residents with unpaid court fines or outstanding warrants will soon have a day to take care of those.
On Wednesday, March 27, those people can go to the Gadsden Municipal Court building on what’s known as “Amnesty Day.”
They can pay half of the fines they owe, and Municipal Judge Patricia Granger tells us in most instances, the cases will be dismissed, and any arrest warrants issued in most cases will be pulled.
Granger says it will save the defendants from having to take off a day of work to wait their turns on the municipal court dockets.
“They’ll be able to come in to pay one half of whatever it is that they owe, if they have warrants on them the warrants will be pulled, if they pay one half of what they owe, and if they have old court costs, they can pay one half of that,” Granger said.
Last year, the court system collected $8,000, and Judge Granger hopes to collect even more this year.
Amnesty Day will take place from 8 to 12 p.m., then again from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday the 27th at the Gadsden Municipal Court Building and Police Precinct, at 1511 Campbell Court in East Gadsden.
