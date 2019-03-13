Yo Mama’s: Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:
2 lbs Sausage
12 oz Bacon (cooked crispy)
1/2 c Red pepper (diced)
1/2 c green pepper (diced)
1/2 small Onions diced
1 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar Cheese
8 oz Mushrooms sautéed
1 cup fresh Spinach
12 Eggs
1/2 cup heavy cream
Salt
Directions:
In medium skillet, break sausage in small pieces stirring occasionally until done. Remove sausage and add red and green peppers and diced onions . Sauté until softened. Remove and add mushrooms. Set aside
In a casserole dish, add sausage, bacon, peppers, onions, mushrooms and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese. Mix and them add spinach.
In medium bowl whisk eggs and heavy cream and salt. Pour evenly over above ingredients. Top with remaining cheddar cheese.
Bake at 375 for 45 minutes or until center is solid.)
