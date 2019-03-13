Where there’s a will there’s a way to play the guitar one handed

ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) -11 years ago, Jay Montgomery lost the use of his right hand following an ATV accident and with it the dream of playing the guitar, or so he thought.
Montgomery found the will and the courage along with the faith to face adversity to re-learn to play the guitar with just his left hand.
“It was not easy, by no means,” said Montgomery. “I love the guitar and I did not want to go the rest of my life without playing. So I taught myself and have worked hard. Now people say I play better with just the one hand. I don’t know about that, but I do know I appreciate more playing the guitar now than ever before.”
It has been 11 years since the accident and Montgomery, an Anniston native, is a member of two bands, one gospel and one R&B. He’s playing the guitar and loving life, a message we can all learn from.
